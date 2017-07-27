KOOL Kritters – Pit Bulls At The Pound In Twin Falls
There are a few Pit Bull pets at the pound looking for homes in Twin Falls. Billy, Freddy, and Lawson all have some Pit Bull blood in them and are waiting at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
- Billy is crate trained and does really well with other dogs...but not around cats.
- Lawson has been at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter for a really long time and also does well with other dogs but not cats.
- Freddy is a goofball dog who loves to run...especially after cats, so a no cat home for him too.
If you are looking to adopt a cat or a dog or would like to help out in other ways, check out the Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Facebook.