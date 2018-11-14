Koto Brewing Co Finally Announces Opening Date!

Koto Brewing Company has been in the works for several months now and the much anticipated brewery and restaurant has announced it's opening date.

December 7th the doors will officially open! Located on main street in Downtown Twin Falls, Koto Brewing company will open their doors.

The renovation of the building took a little while, the tables in the restaurant are made out of the old Twin Falls High School basketball floor and they got their equipment in. Now they just have to wait for the beer to brew!

Who else is excited for the business to open?