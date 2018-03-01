TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Kroger Co., which owns Fred Meyer, has joined the ranks of Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods by raising the age restriction on buying guns and ammunition as a national debate about firearms continues.

The Cincinnati-based retailer told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday it will stop selling guns and ammunition at its Fred Meyer stores to anyone under 21 years, a restriction that exceeds federal law.

The current law states that licensed gun dealers can sell a handgun to someone 21 years old and sell a rifle to someone who is 18.

On Wednesday, Dick’s and Walmart both said they would raise the age restriction of gun and ammunition sales to 21. Dick's also said it would stop selling certain assault-style guns, a move that Walmart and Kroger's said they initiated years ago in every state but Alaska.

The decision by these retailers come in the midst of a national gun debate that has increased since the mass shooting on Feb. 14 at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

“Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers,” Kroger’s said in an official statement to CNBC. “We believe these are common sense steps we can take immediately that are in line with our values and our vision."

Kroger, which also owns several grocery chains, currently sells firearms at 43 Fred Meyer locations in Idaho, Alaska, Oregon and Washington. The Twin Falls store does not have a gun department.