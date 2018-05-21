Labor Department Says Idaho’s Job Growth Remains Strong
BOISE, Idaho – For the fourth consecutive month, Idaho is listed in the nation’s top two states for over-the-year job growth.
The Idaho Department of Labor released its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April, noting that the Gem State remained at 2.9 percent and continuing an eighth-month run at or below 3 percent.
The state’s labor force – the total number of people 16 years of age and older working or looking for work – continued to increase, gaining 1,242 people from March to April for a total of 849,373.
Total employment increased by 1,350 to 824,811, keeping pace with the state’s labor force growth, while the number of unemployed dropped by 108 to 24,562. Idaho’s labor force participation rate held steady at 64 percent for the fourth consecutive month.
The labor department says that total nonfarm jobs increased by 900 in April, with four industry sectors exceeded seasonal expectations, while five sectors decreased by a total of 800 jobs from March.
Of note, total nonfarm jobs grew by 3.3 percent for a total of 23,500 jobs – the second fastest growth rate in the nation.
