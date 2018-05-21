Labor Department Says Idaho’s Job Growth Remains Strong

The state’s labor force – the total number of people 16 years of age and older working or looking for work – continued to increase, gaining 1,242 people from March to April for a total of 849,373.

Total employment increased by 1,350 to 824,811, keeping pace with the state’s labor force growth, while the number of unemployed dropped by 108 to 24,562. Idaho’s labor force participation rate held steady at 64 percent for the fourth consecutive month.