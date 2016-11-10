Labor Department Seeks College and Career Coaches in Burley, Jerome
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Labor is looking for college and career coaches to work with students in Idaho schools, including Burley and Jerome.
The department's effort is to fill several positions for Future in Action AmeriCorps. Coaches will help create a school-wide, college-going culture and provide targeted services for students and families with high school-to-college career transitions, according to information from the department.
Positions that need to be filled include Jerome Middle School, Burley High School, Burley Junior High School and Raft River Junior/Senior High School in Malta, as well as several schools in other parts of the state.
According to the department:
The positions offer professional development opportunity for anyone interested in a career in education. Members will receive extensive training and support to build new skills. The full-time (minimum of 1,700 service hours) positions run from November 2016 through Oct. 30, 2017. …
Benefits include a living stipend of $12,350 for 10 ½ months of service, basic health care coverage, child care benefit (if eligible), student loan forbearance, paid training and travel. When service is completed, workers will earn an education award of $5,645.
You must 18 years old to apply, have completed or are working toward an associate degree from an accredited college or university, and enjoy working with young people ages 12-18.
For more information, contact Sara Scudder at sara.scudder@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 332-3570 ext. 3246.