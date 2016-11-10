Labor Department Seeks College and Career Coaches in Burley, Jerome

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Labor is looking for college and career coaches to work with students in Idaho schools, including Burley and Jerome.

Catherine Yeulet/ThinkStock

The department's effort is to fill several positions for Future in Action AmeriCorps. Coaches will help create a school-wide, college-going culture and provide targeted services for students and families with high school-to-college career transitions, according to information from the department.

Positions that need to be filled include Jerome Middle School, Burley High School, Burley Junior High School and Raft River Junior/Senior High School in Malta, as well as several schools in other parts of the state.

According to the department:

The positions offer professional development opportunity for anyone interested in a career in education. Members will receive extensive training and support to build new skills. The full-time (minimum of 1,700 service hours) positions run from November 2016 through Oct. 30, 2017. … Benefits include a living stipend of $12,350 for 10 ½ months of service, basic health care coverage, child care benefit (if eligible), student loan forbearance, paid training and travel. When service is completed, workers will earn an education award of $5,645.

You must 18 years old to apply, have completed or are working toward an associate degree from an accredited college or university, and enjoy working with young people ages 12-18.

For more information, contact Sara Scudder at sara.scudder@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 332-3570 ext. 3246.