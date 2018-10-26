Lack Of Funding To End Idaho Suicide Prevention Network

A southeast Idaho based suicide prevention organization will close its doors in five months because of a lack of state funding.

SPAN , which stands for Suicide Prevention Action Network , consists of nine regional chapters throughout Idaho. The organization this week announced they will cease operation in March 2019, after 16 years in business, according to the postregister.com .

SPAN's region five chapter covers Twin Falls, Burley and other surrounding areas. The organization is headquartered in Idaho Falls. The company has been operating on an annual budget of $50,000, and has more than 100 volunteers.