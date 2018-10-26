Lack Of Funding To End Idaho Suicide Prevention Network
A southeast Idaho based suicide prevention organization will close its doors in five months because of a lack of state funding.
SPAN, which stands for Suicide Prevention Action Network, consists of nine regional chapters throughout Idaho. The organization this week announced they will cease operation in March 2019, after 16 years in business, according to the postregister.com.
SPAN's region five chapter covers Twin Falls, Burley and other surrounding areas. The organization is headquartered in Idaho Falls. The company has been operating on an annual budget of $50,000, and has more than 100 volunteers.