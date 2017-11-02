Lack of Maintenance at National Parks Obama’s Scheme (Opinion)

Last week, I annoyed more than a few people suggesting national parks should be supported by greater user fees.

One way to lessen the burden on park visitors is to stop the land grab

Most people believe their taxes cover the bulk of park expenses. It’s not the case. The Park Service is in dire straits. The current backlog of repairs needed at parks exceed 10 billion dollars by one current conservative estimate.

How did this happen? The Obama White House postponed maintenance and used the money instead for more federal land purchases. In many cases, land you aren’t supposed to use even for recreation.

