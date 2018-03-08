Boise State Lady Broncos One Game From Trip To NCAA Tournament

The Boise State Lady Broncos are breezing through post season play in Las Vegas. Following a victory Wednesday night against Colorado State, the team now has just one more game in front of them before advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

The Broncos defeated Colorado State last night by a score of 71-57 in their semifinal game. If the team wins their next game Friday night against the Nevada Wolf Pack, they will become champions of the Mountain West Conference.

The Broncos were led by sophomore guard Braydey Hodges who scored 25 points. The Nevada Wolf Pack women's team finished the regular season 17-15. The lady Broncos are accustomed to playing well away from Boise, having finished the 2017-18 regular season with a 9-2 road record. The Broncos Friday game against Nevada will tip off at 1:00 PM (MT), from Las Vegas.