Lady Broncos Win 1st Conference Title ; Men Head To Quarterfinals

First off, congratulations to Gordy Presnell and the Boise State Women's basketball team for winning their first Mountain West Conference title in the program's history this week. The team came from behind Friday night to beat Wyoming, 67-63, to capture the conference trophy.

Both the men's and women's team now wait to see who their next opponent will be in the first round of quarterfinal play following victories to close out the regular season. The women's team finished the year with seven straight wins, closing out the regular season at 20-9. They play their first quarterfinal game tomorrow in Las Vegas.

The Broncos men's team beat Wyoming Saturday night by a score of 95-87, and will have their first quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 8, from Las Vegas as well. The Broncos failed to win the Mountain West Conference, finishing second behind Nevada.