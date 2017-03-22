Lake Mead Park Rangers Focus on Patrols after Fatal Crash 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Park Service says its rangers are focusing on traffic safety patrols at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area after another fatal crash.

The most recent happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday, involving two motorcyclists.

One man died at the scene and the other died after being airlifted to a hospital. Their identities haven't been released, pending family notification.

The crash is being investigated.

At about the same time, another fatal crash involving eight vehicles happened just outside of the park on U.S. 93 near Dolan Springs, Ariz.

On Friday, a truck also rolled over at the park, killing a teenage Henderson boy.

The park said there's a surge in traffic incidents each spring.