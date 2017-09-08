Land Managers to Lift Fire Restrictions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – State and federal land management agencies will lift Stage 1 fire restrictions on Sunday in several locations in south-central Idaho.

This action will affect lands in areas that include federal, state and private forest, range lands, roads and trails in Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Owyhee and Twin Falls counties. More specifically, according to land managers, these zones include:

Shoshone Zone

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State and private lands north of Interstate 84 to Highway 20; from King Hill east to Massacre Rocks State Park.

Three Creek Zone

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State and private lands from I-84 south to Idaho/Nevada border; west of U.S. Highway 93 to the Bruneau Canyon

Cassia Zone

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State and private lands from I-84/I-86 south to Idaho/Utah/Nevada border; east of Highway 93 to the Cassia County/Oneida County line.

CandyBox Images/ThinkStock

Even though restrictions will be lifted, land managers remind the public to still use caution as accidental fires can still happen.

Never leave a camp fire unattended

Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it

Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.

Fire restrictions will remain in effect for the Sawtooth North Zone , which includes all Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls District BLM, and Idaho State and private lands north of Highway 20 to the northern most Sawtooth National Forest boundary; from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Park Visitor Center.