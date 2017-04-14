Lane Closures Begin Monday on Falls Avenue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Westbound lanes on Falls Avenue between Washington Street and Blue Lakes Boulevard will close for several days beginning on Monday.

The closure is so that crews can repair storm damage and deterioration, according to the city of Twin Falls. Eastbound lanes will be milled and paved later this year.

Work is expected to be finished by Friday, April 21.

The city urges drivers who normally use the road to allow extra time for travel and proceed with caution near construction zones.