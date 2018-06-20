Lane Closures Planned on Blue Lakes and Addison

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A day-long lane closure will take place next Tuesday, June 26, on Blue Lakes Boulevard. More closures will take place Wednesday on Addison Avenue.

The outside northbound lane on Blue Lakes between Falls Avenue and Caswell Avenue will close at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday so crews can replace a deteriorating waterline, according to the city of Twin Falls.

On Wednesday, crews will begin removing an old waterline at 322 Addison Ave. West, and both westbound lanes will be closed during the project. Traffic will be shifted to the median for westbound travel.