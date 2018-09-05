Lane Reduction to Take Place Thursday on Blue Lakes Boulevard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Expect a lane reduction on a segment of Blue Lakes Boulevard North on Thursday while crews replace a waterline.

The city of Twin Falls says the project will begin at 5 a.m. at 421 Blue Lakes Blvd. and southbound lanes, which will be reduced from the intersection of Filer Avenue through the work area, will reopen by 6 p.m. the same day.

Expect delays during the construction hours.

The city reminds drivers to reduce speed and obey all orange construction signs; watch and yield to construction workers and vehicles; and stay on the lookout for loose rock and maintain extra space between vehicles.