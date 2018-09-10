TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Drivers can expect lane restrictions tonight and Tuesday night as Idaho Transportation Department crews inspect the Perrine Bridge using a specialized truck. According to ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams, one lane travel will be allowed during the inspection that will start at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning. Crews will inspect one side of the bridge each night. Start time for inspection Tuesday night will be the same as tonight. Williams said ITD will be using their newest Under Bridge Inspection Truck or UBIT. The truck, which was named "Kenny" because it is a Kenworth built truck, uses a boom and bucket that extends under bridges so crews can conduct safety and maintenance inspections. People may also see crews working under the bridge on the arch Thursday, which shouldn't impact traffic. Read more about the UBIT