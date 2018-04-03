Lane Restrictions Planned for Eastland/Pole Line Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – It’s approaching that time of year again when the color orange is in fashion. No, not hunter orange – road construction orange.

Lane restrictions and temporary traffic controls will begin Monday, April 9, and will last through June in the area of Eastland Drive North and Pole Line Road.

During that time, according to information from the city of Twin Falls, traffic will be restricted to two lanes, with each lane being about 11 feet wide. No left turns will be allowed at intersections within the construction area.

The $1.2 million Eastland/Pole Line Road Expansion Project, funded from State Emergency Road Funds and reserves from the city’s street fund, will rebuild and widen significant portions of Eastland Drive, and aims to ease congestion and increase safety and traffic flow.

Additional traffic changes include road closures on the west side of Eastland Drive at Bitterroot Drive, South Temple Drive, North Temple Drive, Cheney Drive, and road closures on the south side of Pole Line Road at Mountain View Drive. Julie Lane and Candle Ridge Drive west of Eastland will have temporary closures when work is occurring, but they will remain open otherwise for access to businesses and residences located west of Eastland Drive and south of Pole Line Road.

The city says drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes around the construction area.