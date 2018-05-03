Lane Restrictions Start Monday on Orchard Drive East
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Lane restrictions will start on Orchard Drive East beginning Monday while crews work to install a new waterline.
Work will take place between Madrona Street and Eastland Drive, according to the city of Twin Falls, with lane restrictions in place for about three weeks.
Business access will be maintained for the duration of the project, the city says, but if possible drivers are encouraged to detour around the construction area.
While driving through construction zones, drivers are reminded to follow the reduced speed limits, yield to construction workers and equipment, and maintain extra distance between vehicles.