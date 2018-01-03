Large Crowds Expected For Boise’s Annual MLK / Human Rights Day

January 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. For over 30 years, the city of Boise has celebrated the life of a man who's tenacity for educating the public to the dangers of inequality, hatred, violence and civic division, inspired an incalculable number of Americans to seek social change.

A poetry contest, keynote speech, Boise State University trumpet performance, dance troupes and discussion panels, are all just a few of the scheduled events of this human rights celebration, according to the event's Facebook page.