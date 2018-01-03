Large Crowds Expected For Boise’s Annual MLK / Human Rights Day
January 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. For over 30 years, the city of Boise has celebrated the life of a man who's tenacity for educating the public to the dangers of inequality, hatred, violence and civic division, inspired an incalculable number of Americans to seek social change.
A poetry contest, keynote speech, Boise State University trumpet performance, dance troupes and discussion panels, are all just a few of the scheduled events of this human rights celebration, according to the event's Facebook page.
The State Capital Rotunda will again host this event beginning at noon on January 15. The first MLK celebration at the capital took place in 1987, according to The Idaho Department of Labor.