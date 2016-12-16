Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy Coming To Boise

You will have a chance to embrace your inner redneck in 2017. Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy are coming to Boise.

If you are a blue collar comedy kind of person, mark Saturday, April 22 on your 2017 calendar. That is the day when these two comedy geniuses (their words) will be at the Taco Bell Arena. According to Ticketmaster, the show is scheduled to get rolling around 7:30 pm.