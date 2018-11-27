Las Vegas Again Tops Naughty List

Source: WalletHub

I’m shocked, shocked, to see Las Vegas listed as the country’s most sinful city. 

It was a few office parks and some very expensive housing.

WalletHub has a look at data related to crime and morality and has compiled listings of the most and least sinful.  South Burlington, Vermont is on the list.  When I worked there many years ago it was about the size of Twin Falls minus a few thousand people.  It was a few office parks and some very expensive housing.

Boise and Nampa are on the list but mostly on the nice side.  Boise slightly less naughty than Nampa!

