UPDATE: City council voted Monday night unanimously to allow the show at Shoshone Falls Park.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Shoshone Falls, dubbed the Niagara of the West, will be the backdrop of a proposed laser light show in May. According to the Twin Falls City Council agenda, Southern Idaho Tourism is planning on the three day laser light show to be held at Shoshone Falls Park. A representative with the organization will be asking the city council for approval that looks to pair music with the laser lights. The Shoshone Falls Light Show, as it is being called, is proposed for May 17 to the 19 at the main overlook at the park. The event will only cost the $3 admission to the park, but parking during the event will be limited to people with mobility challenges, all other spectators will be bused in from a church parking lot above the canyon. The event will begin at a little before 9 p.m. and go to about 11 p.m., according to the proposal submitted to the council, which also indicates that city staff recommends approving. The city council will meet tonight at 5 p.m. at City Hall on 203 Main Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Here is what a laser light show looks like: