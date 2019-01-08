Last Remaining Sears & K-Mart Stores Nearing End

The average American car dealership employs 50 people. The figure is a decade old and I recall it was cited during the economic meltdown of 2008.

Here's another staggering number. Sears still employs 50-thousand Americans. The company's liquidation is going to impact many, many lives.

As a boy my family would travel 15 miles away for shopping at Sears and Montgomery Ward. I believe K-Mart was known as Kresge's. The Ward store was three stories high. Most of my early Christmas presents came from one of those floors.

When you're young, everything has been around forever. It's because forever to a 6-year-old isn't the same as for a 56-year-old. A financial planner once told me the only constant in life is change.