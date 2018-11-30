Law Officers in Blaine County Receive Promotions

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Three law officers have been promoted at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Garrett Ruckle, Det. Kerri Taylor, and Cpl. John Nelson were promoted within the department on Thursday.

“These dedicated employees have worked hard to earn recognition within our department and we are pleased to see them succeed,” the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Ita lso said that Allen Compton, a patrol deputy, recently joined the team and has been assigned to the Ketchum Police Division.