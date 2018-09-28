LDS Church Says it Plans to Increase Food Donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it will increase food donations over the next several years to better serve those in need.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said in a prepared statement on Thursday that the Church will increase donations “by more than 20 million pounds annually,” taking a portion of its wheat products and turning them into “finished goods."

“The Church recently decided it may be more helpful for the families and community agencies we serve to supply pasta, pancake mix, flour and other ‘finished’ goods rather than raw wheat, which is often hard to process at home,” he said.

The products will be made available at Church storehouses and pantries nationwide, including the Bishop’s Storehouse in Twin Falls that opened 2016. Customers do not have to be a member of the faith to purchase the items.

Church members are encouraged to keep their food storage current as personal circumstances and local regulations allow, and officials say the finished products will better serve the more immediate needs of those who use the storehouses.

“The recent decision to convert a portion of our stored grain into finished products is an example of adapting to changing situations,” said David Frischknecht, managing director of the Church’s welfare operations. “In this case, having the finished products helps us provide for needs more quickly, particularly in emergencies, and to share more readily with those in need.”