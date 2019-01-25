Learn About the Tunnels Under Twin Falls at Upcoming Presentation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Did you know there are tunnels under Twin Falls?

The Twin Falls Canal Co. is planning a discussion about the tunnels that were created in the early days of the community as part of the area's canal system.

According to a Facebook post about the upcoming presentation, Canal Company Manager Brian Olmstead will discuss the problems that developed when the irrigation water saturated the ground and how those problems were resolved.

Apparently, more than 50 tunnels were constructed to alleviate the problem.

The free event, hosted by the Twin Falls County Historical Museum and Twin Falls County Historical Society, will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, Filer.

For more information, call 208-736-4675.