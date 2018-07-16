Learn to Become a Better Fly Fisher at Twin Falls Public Library

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you want to get better at fly fishing, you might want to visit the Twin Falls Public Library.

Yes, library.

It might seem like an odd place to discuss fishing tactics, but not when an expert fly fisherman shows up to share with energetic anglers the lessons he’s learn over the years.

The event, scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 24, will teach how fly fishers can get the most out of their next trip the river.