Learn to Design Your Own Landscape with Upcoming Series

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Our calendars might say it's winter outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start now to design your home’s landscaping needs.

This upcoming six-part series can help.

The Sawtooth Botanical Garden and Wood River Land Trust, along with the cities of Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley, will host the “Resilient Landscapes for Resilient Communities” series from Jan. 18 through June 9.

The first two classes, "Design Your Own Resilient Landscape," are free and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 25 at Hailey City Hall.

Other classes in the series include:

Nativars—the New Native Plants, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb 15

DYI Steps for Irrigation Efficiency, 6:30-8 p.m. April 26

Nativars in the Home Landscape, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 8

Field Tour of a Nativar Garden, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9

Some of the classes have a fee attached, but the first two are free.