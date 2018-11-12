Learn to Stay Safe in Avalanche Terrain at Upcoming Class

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Don’t get stuck in the snow. Literally.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has planned a “Know Before You Go” class and field session that will instruct participants about snow, avalanches and traveling safely in and near avalanche terrain.

The classroom portion is a two-hour presentation, while the optional field portion will take participants outside to view some of the things they’ve learned in class.

There are no pre-registration requirements to take the class, which is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Ernest Hemingway Elementary School (field portion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8), but there is a suggested donation. Participants can sign up for the field session at the lecture.

For more information, call the Sawtooth Avalanche Center at 208-622-0095.