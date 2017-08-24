Leftover Controlled Hunt Tags Available Friday

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re a hunter and want a controlled hunt tag, you’re in luck.

More than 470 deer and 500 elk controlled hunt tags not issued during the recent second drawing for deer, elk, antelope and black bear will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

There are no leftover tags available for pronghorn or black bear, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. You can view a list of available leftover tags at this webpage.

The tags will be available for purchase at Fish and Game offices and license vendors, online, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.