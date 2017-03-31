Lefty Makes Another Gun Grab

Be thankful every day you wake up in Idaho.

It’s a sign your gun rights will always be under assault

In ever more liberal Virginia, the Governor is preening about his opposition to gun rights. Clearly, he’s looking to gain some street cred from fellow liberals in his party. Every time the courts slap down, these gun-grabbing attempts some politicians start all over again. It’s a sign your gun rights will always be under assault by relentless opposition. It was a topic of discussion during our weekly gun show with Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense.