Legalized Marijuana in Idaho is a Layered Argument

Say the word marijuana and I guarantee an emotional response.

As one of my high school teachers once told some classroom potheads, “You guys get higher just talking about it than I do from a six-pack!”

The subject is actually a layered discussion in Idaho. Recreational use could be decades away from legalization. The state is moving in the direction of approving one form for medical uses but not all medicinal purposes. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs joined us on Top Story for a discussion.