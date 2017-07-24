Let Your Voice Be Heard on Idaho Transportation Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You have until next Monday, July 31, to comment on transportation projects scheduled over the next seven years in many parts of the state, including those involving highways and bridges, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, airports and, among others, railroad crossing safety.

The Idaho Transportation Department says comments will help the department determine if proposed projects meet the department’s three main objectives of improving safety, mobility and economic opportunity.

View the projects here . Then comment by emailing to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailing to ITIP – Comments, Attn: Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129. Paper or CD copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting Rush by e-mail or at 208-334-8119.