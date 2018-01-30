Liberal Congressman Gets His Comeuppance (Opinion)

There must be panic among members of the minority party in Congress.

In a matter of a short couple of weeks we’ve gone from a possible Trump impeachment to exposing a deep state conspiracy against the President. Noted historian Victor Davis Hanson believes we would’ve never known the extent of the crime because the participants all believed Hillary Clinton was a shoe-in for President. You can read Hanson at this link .

Liberal Representative Adam Schiff and his fellow travelers are in full meltdown . Schiff has a striking resemblance to a famed painting called the Scream. There is rage from American leftists who believed they were about to rout the values of traditional America and create a socialist paradise.

The worst case scenario for Democrats and other assorted malcontents is for the public to see the facts.

A friend is a retired federal undercover narcotics detective. He suggests treason trials for the leftist coup plotters. Speaking of federal law enforcement, is it time to scrap the FBI and find an alternative that won’t go rogue?