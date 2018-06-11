Liberals Devour Their Own for Eating at Chick-Fil-A

Your liberal friends appear more than willing to defend Islam. Not so much Christianity.

What are leftists so afraid of when it comes to Christian faith and charity?

Calling liberals useful idiots is an insult to idiots. What are leftists so afraid of when it comes to Christian faith and charity? Will the demons occupying their bodies somehow flee and enter a herd of pigs? Take heart, Democrats, the Islamists don’t like pigs either.

Two stories caught my attention today. The Chief Executive Officer at Twitter practically got stoned to death for eating at Chick-fil-A. The restaurant chain is owned by the Cathy family, devout Christians who follow biblical teachings.