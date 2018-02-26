Liberals Hate Idaho’s Stand on Obamacare While Defying Immigration Law

When liberals ignore laws it’s celebrated as civil disobedience. When conservatives defy bad laws we’re called criminals.

The liberal Mayor of Oakland is warning illegal aliens to hide as federal immigration officers are cracking down on people in the United States illegally

A writer at left-wing Vox is apoplectic because Idaho is offering options to Obamacare. The writer warns Idaho’s example could do what Republicans in Congress couldn’t do and that’s to end the Affordable Care Act.

Repeat after me, liberal laws good because liberalism is a self-evident truth. Conservative laws are bad because liberals know conservatives are evil.