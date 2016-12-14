Liberals Want a Gun Registry (Opinion)

Mehdi Alani/ThinkStock

Drug overdoses kill far more Americans than car accidents and gun violence.

Legalize dangerous drugs and ban firearms!

Liberals have a solution. Legalize dangerous drugs and ban firearms! Illogical as all get-out but somehow this is the paradise they’re looking to produce in America. Now a group of Silicon Valley geeks are tilting at a straw man. Erick Erickson explains at the Resurgent . Nobody is proposing a Muslim registry but it’s the latest liberal fear. It changes every day, of course, as Lefty looks for another excuse to defy the results of Election Day. Meanwhile the same people claiming Muslims are being rounded up are plotting to round you up and snatch your guns.