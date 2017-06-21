Library Hosts Popular Walking Tour on Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Last year about 40 people learned a little about the history of the downtown area and its old buildings during a walking tour of the City Park Historic District.

Because of the interest in the event, the Twin Falls Public Library has planned another “City Park Historic Walk,” starting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the library.

Many of the city’s old buildings, including several of its churches, were constructed around or near City Park because it served as the centerpiece of town.

“It was very much planned. The park represented the area,” Jennifer Hills, reference librarian, said during last year’s tour, and the nearby courthouse gave Twin Falls its “civic identity.”

The streets that appear to have been built haphazardly at odd angles were purposefully designed to coordinate with irrigation runoff and how the sun would hit buildings at certain times of the day.

“Even as cockeyed as it sounds our crooked streets used to be numbered,” Hills said.

During the walking tour you’ll learn much more about the people and buildings that helped shape the historic district that today gives color and character to Twin Falls.

On Friday, be at the library a few minutes before 10 a.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sunglasses and/or hats or umbrellas for shade. Bottled water will be provided, or bring your own. The tour is expected to last about 90 minutes.

“Hopefully, it's just a great way for people to get to know their community a little better,” Hills said.

For more information about the tour or other library events, call 733-2964.