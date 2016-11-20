License Revoked for Idaho Insurance Agent after Filing False Claims

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) An Idaho insurance agent has lost his license and will have to pay nearly $40,000 in penalties for filing false claims.

Our role is to protect consumers from agents who willfully disregard the law.” Department Director Dean Cameron

The Idaho Department of Insurance charges Erik Astheimer, of Meridian, of dishonesty and misrepresentation that comes with a $38,000 administrative penalty. The department says it found Astheimer filed 19 false claims from December 20014 to June 2015. Astheimer was paid $100 by the Insurance provider for each of the false claims.

“The insurance-buying public has a right to believe that the agent they are doing business with is honest and trustworthy,” says Department Director Dean Cameron said in a news release . “Our role is to protect consumers from agents who willfully disregard the law.” said Department Director Dean Cameron.