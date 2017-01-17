Life-saving Device Recalled Due To Unexplained Shutdowns
I've been fortunate enough to never need or have a defibrillator. But, many people do. If that's your situation, be aware that there's a very common one that has just been recalled due to a troublesome unexplained shutdown.
The FDA just announced that the Lifepak 1000 is under a voluntary recall due to the following problem.
Physio-Control announced today that the company is launching a voluntary field action for the LIFEPAK 1000 defibrillator due to reported instances where the device has shut down unexpectedly during patient treatment.
The company is notifying LIFEPAK 1000 customers of an issue that may affect the readiness of the device. The company has received 34 reports where customers have attempted to use their LIFEPAK 1000 defibrillator and the device has shut down unexpectedly due to an intermittent connection between the battery and device electrical contacts.
If you or a loved one needs resuscitation, the shutdown part would not be good at all.
The manufacturer has information what you need to look for if you or your family has one of these devices on their website.