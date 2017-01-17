Life-saving Device Recalled Due To Unexplained Shutdowns

Physio-Control announced today that the company is launching a voluntary field action for the LIFEPAK 1000 defibrillator due to reported instances where the device has shut down unexpectedly during patient treatment.

The company is notifying LIFEPAK 1000 customers of an issue that may affect the readiness of the device. The company has received 34 reports where customers have attempted to use their LIFEPAK 1000 defibrillator and the device has shut down unexpectedly due to an intermittent connection between the battery and device electrical contacts.