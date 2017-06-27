Lightning Storm Ignites Multiple Wildfires in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says a lightning storm ignited multiple fires in Southwest Idaho. The largest fire to spark during the storm Monday night was estimated at nearly 5 square miles and located northwest of Grandview. The second largest blaze burned about 2.3 square miles Monday night about two miles east of the Mountain Home Air Force Base. At least a half dozen smaller fires also started around the area. No structures were threatened as of Monday night.