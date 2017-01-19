UPDATE: Gooding and Lincoln County Court Closed by Weather
UPDATE: 10 a.m.: The Gooding County Court system has been closed as well.
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) The Lincoln County Court system has been shut down because of bad weather. The 5th Judicial District announced the closure by Judge Richard Bevan this morning. According to the announcement, the weather in and around Shoshone was bad enough to warrant a closure of the court. If weather improves, the Lincoln County Court will reopen Friday. This winter has seen a number of court closures.