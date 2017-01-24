Lincoln, Political Diversity Topics of Upcoming Herrett Forum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – An upcoming Herrett Forum, scheduled in February, will celebrate our 16th president but also discuss the political divide the country is facing today.

Bill Rossiter, who taught literature and folklore for 25 years at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, Mont., before retiring in 1999, will be the guest speaker.

Rossiter, according to information from the College f Southern Idaho, traveled throughout the Northwest for many years, presenting songs and stories from various eras of American history. He will bring some of his large repertoire of “roots music” to Twin Falls for this program, scheduled fro Feb. 15 at the Herrett Center of Arts and Science.