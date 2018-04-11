Lions, Tigers, Bears Oh My The Animals You Can Own in Idaho!

In honor of National Pet Day, we wanted to figure out what kind of crazy animals you can and cannot own in the state of Idaho.

Absolutely Not: You CANNOT own a fox, raccoon or a skunk in the state of Idaho. There is a major fear for disease and things, so we get it, kind of.

However, if you get a permit and permission you CAN own: a lion, tiger, leopard and a frieking cheetah but that's definitely a no go on the raccoon.

You CAN own a European Hedgehog with a permit, and why not! Look how cute

Tumblr

Or get a permit for a possum; but stay clear of those foxes!

You can also try to gain a permit and purchase a WILD BOAR! But unfortunately skunks are absolutely out of the question.

If you could own an exotic animal, what would you choose?