Listening To Christmas Music Early Is Bad For Your Health

As seen in the many messages above - some people can't wait to hear Christmas songs.

It's an interesting time of the year. Some people are already singing Christmas carols while others are called Grinches for not wanting to hear songs of the Holiday.

According to psychologist Linda Blair, those Grinches may be on to something. She says that listening to Christmas songs too early is bad for your health. Hearing those same songs over and over, causing you to think about how unprepared you are for Christmas is the recipe for a nervous breakdown.