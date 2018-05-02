Little Girls React To New Beds Built By Twin Falls FireFighters

We all know that a firefighter's job involves taking incredible risks and must be exhausting work. So, when these professionals take additional time out of their schedules to assist area organizations in helping the community, it really is something special to see.

This video shows Magic Valley firefighters presenting some young girls with new beds they built for Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a Twin Falls non-profit that helps families in need. Sleep In Heavenly Peace has 23 chapters in 15 states, according to the organization's main website.