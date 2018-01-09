Living at the Magic Valley Mall

Several months ago I highlighted a story about a mall back east now serving as a complex of housing and shopping.

Some of the old stores have been converted into larger apartments and even have porches facing the hallway. It would be climate controlled living and I suggested it would be great to walk to the movies or for a slice of pizza without having to step around ice and deal with traffic congestion. I also asked people online what they thought of the idea and got many similar responses.

Now KMVT-TV reports management at Magic Valley Mall may be thinking along those same lines. Think about it for a moment. You can get some groceries at Shopko and an eye examination. There are movie and food choices and even if you go outside you still wouldn’t need to drive to visit other popular restaurants and shops because so many ring the property. All you really need is a medical practice and pharmacy on site and I would think most human needs would be met. Oh, and if you do go outside there’s eye candy in the form of a canyon!