Local Coffee House Inviting Twin Falls’ Comic Book Fans Down
Twin Beans Coffee Company in Twin Falls is holding an event for collectors of comic books and graphic novels.
The Twin Falls Public Library is partnering up with the local coffee shop, and inviting fans to come in and enjoy a cup while participating in a friendly discussion. "Comics & Coffee," is the name of the May 30 event, according to the Facebook page.
A reading and discussion of the comic book "Godshaper," will also take place during the gathering. The event is for ages 16 and up, and is free.