TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Several area groups are teaming up to better educate students and their parents about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and vaping.

The Twin Falls School District, South Central Public Health District and the Twin Falls Police Department will offer an informational panel themed Not Worth the Risk from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Pillar Falls Elementary School, 3105 Stadium Blvd.

“This is an important conversation,” MaryAnn Doshier, a public health education specialist with the health district, said in a statement on Thursday. “Teens and tweens are trying prescription drugs in our area far more than people realize and often without understanding they can be very dangerous.”

Keeping students safe and healthy is an effort shared by parents and the schools, said Eva Craner, communications director for the Twin Falls School District.

Cody Orchard, another health education specialist, said the upcoming event is to give parents and teachers information that can help in that effort.

Among the topics the Wednesday night panel will address are the dangers of sharing prescription drugs and the legal ramifications for doing so, vaping devices and the chemicals they use, and quitting tobacco.

“We want to give parents the right tools to protect their kids,” Orchard said.