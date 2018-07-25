Local Man Needs Sponsors to Spread the Gospel

Southern Idaho may lead the world in sending forth missionaries. Or, at least, on a per capita basis.

LDS missions alone would back up my hypothesis. We also have multiple Protestant churches making the same effort (the Reform Church on Pole Line Road comes to mind).

Roman Catholic missionaries aren’t quite so common. Which historically is surprising because Catholics worked hard at evangelization in previous centuries.

A local man named Michael Di Lucca is embarking shortly on a two year mission as part of his Roman Catholic faith. He receives no money from his parish or diocese. His work is completely self-funded. If you could sponsor his efforts to spread the Gospel you can reach him by telephone or email.

His number is 208-410-1703. His email is michael.dilucca@focus.org . You can also pray mightily for his success.