Local Police Escort Capitol Christmas Tree Through Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Area law enforcement were happy to escort the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree through the Magic Valley Thursday on its journey to the Washington D.C. for Christmas. The Jerome Police Department along with Idaho State Police shared photos of the massive tree from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon that made a stop at the Sawtooth National Forest Service Office in Jerome. The tree will make several other stops on its way to the Capitol, which can be tracked HERE .

Idaho State Police

This year the tree is marking the 50th Anniversary of the National Trails System Act and the 175th commemoration of the Oregon Trail by making a reverse 3,000 mile trip of the Oregon Trail. Since 1970, according to capitalchristmastree.com, "The People's Christmas Tree" has been provided by a national forest. In 2016 the tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho.